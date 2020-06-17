'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

A final push is being made to change the proposed 90-minute rule for restaurants and pubs when they reopen on June 29.

Guidelines drawn up by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had indicated social distancing rules could be reduced from two metres to one in certain circumstances.

That was expected to be where customers would only stay in a pub that served food or a restaurant for 90 minutes.

However, concern was expressed over the "unrealistic" timeframe, with industry groups now calling for that to be increased to two hours to support reopening businesses.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, spoke to Newstalk radio's The Hard Shoulder about the proposals.

He said: "We welcome the proposal to move from two metres to one metre - that's one of the big stories, that's a game-changer for industry.

"With regards to the 90 minutes, it's still up for discussion. Fáilte Ireland [has said] they've gone back to the health authorities to try to get it to two hours.

A two-hour slot is very viable. People want to get staff back into their businesses and back working.

Mr Cummins suggested it's going to be 'very hard to police' any rule for how long people can stay.

He explained: "Everybody wants to do the right thing in this crisis, this emergency that we're going through. Nobody wants an outbreak, and they definitely don't want an outbreak on their premises.

"Let's see what the medical advice will be to back this up, and hopefully we can all work together a viable solution to get businesses up and running and open on Monday week."

He also said the cost of business is "going to rocket" due to the new safety measures, and that some businesses will have to look at their business model to see if they remain viable.

However, he added: "Government will have a part of this also - they can look at the VAT rate for us, supporting us around commercial rates, and on a sectoral support package.

"For restaurants alone, the support package that will give around €33,000 per business is about €120-130 million package that we need - and we need that very, very soon."

Donall O'Keeffe, CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association, also spoke to Newstalk about the guidelines.

He said there are a "lot of positives here", as his group had called for "equality of opportunity" across the foodservice industry.

He told The Hard Shoulder: "The 90-minute rule is very difficult for us - we are working to try and get that expanded to two hours.

"All of this we see as a temporary little arrangement anyway, given that all pubs in Ireland open on 20th July - the food guidelines won't apply to those businesses.

"Clearly we would expect NPHET and the Department will issue guidelines for the drink elements of pubs, and that we don't have this codology going on ten days from opening with it being leaked to the media and drip-fed to the public."