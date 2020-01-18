Two hospitalised after three-vehicle collision in Co Cork

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Co Cork.
Emergency services are at the scene of what is being described as a serious road traffic accident in Co Cork on the N22 n at Fernenes, Crookstown and emergency services have put road diversions in place.
🚨Crews at currently at an Road Traffic Collision on the N22 Farran.
Road is closed and diversions are in place.
Use caution on approach.#CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/dMAD4DruU4— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) January 18, 2020
Two ambulances, ambulance motorbike and rapid response car attended the scene.
A man in his 30s was seriously injured and a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The road was closed at the Bandon Bypass and motorists were urged to use alternative routes.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Macroom 026-20590.
This morning, a status yellow low temperature warning had been in place for parts of Ireland this morning and Met Éireann confirmed temperatures dropped as low as -4C in some places.