Two hospitalised after three-vehicle collision in Co Cork

The scene of the incident
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 01:00 PM

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Co Cork.

Emergency services are at the scene of what is being described as a serious road traffic accident in Co Cork on the N22 n at Fernenes, Crookstown and emergency services have put road diversions in place.

Two ambulances, ambulance motorbike and rapid response car attended the scene.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured and a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed at the Bandon Bypass and motorists were urged to use alternative routes.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Macroom 026-20590.

This morning, a status yellow low temperature warning had been in place for parts of Ireland this morning and Met Éireann confirmed temperatures dropped as low as -4C in some places.

