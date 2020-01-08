Two gardai injured and patrol car rammed in attempted robbery

Three men have been arrested in connection with an attempted burglary in which two gardai were injured in Co Leitrim.

An investigation is under way after the officers were injured and a patrol car rammed in the incident in Mohill at around 4.30am on Wednesday morning.

Another man is in hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

Uniformed Gardai attached to Mohill Garda station were on active patrol when they saw two cars outside a supermarket and post office in the town.

Their patrol car was rammed by one of the vehicles which was believed to be involved in the attempted robbery.

Garda members were treated by emergency services following the collision, and are under medical review.

The occupants of the vehicle involved in the initial collision fled in a second car in the direction of Drumlish.

This car crashed a short distance away. The trio are being held at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station (PA)

Gardai went to the scene of this collision and found one male in his 30s in the vehicle with serious injuries

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Gardai believe up to four people fled the scene of the crash on foot, and officers used the Malin Coastguard in the search for them.

Three males were then stopped as part of a cordon and checkpoint operation, and subsequently arrested at Tamlaght Mor in Mohill at 9.25am. One is aged in his 30s, another in his 20s and one is a juvenile.

They are currently detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

One person is still being sought in connection with the incident and Gardai in Leitrim have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was travelling along the Mohill to Drumlish Road around 1km from Mohill who may have seen individuals on that road to make contact with them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the incident and may have video footage or information regarding suspicious activity in the Mohill area is asked to contact Gardai at Carrick-on-Shannon on (071) 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.