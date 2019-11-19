Two gardaí injured after car 'rammed' before they make drug arrest

Two gardaí were hospitalised after being their car was "rammed" before seizing a quantity of drugs and a knife in Limerick last night.

They injuries are being described as "non-life threatening" but the pair remain at University Hospital Limerick this morning.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight after the gardaí attempted to stop a car at the Crescent Shopping Centre Car Park.

"When gardaí approached the car it took off at speed towards Ballykeefe Roundabout. Gardaí from the Henry Street District and the Armed Support Unit pursued and at Clonmacken Roundabout the car rammed a Garda vehicle," a garda spokesperson explained.

The suspects ran from the scene but were detained shortly afterwards.

Gardaí seized approximately €1500 of suspected cannabis and a knife following what is being described as a "managed pursuit".

Two men were arrested. They are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station or any garda station.