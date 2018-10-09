Two funeral Masses for Emma Mhic Mhathúna who ‘fought a tremendous battle’

By Anne Lucey

The first of two funeral masses for Emma Mhic Mhathúna will take place this morning in the most westerly parish in Europe, at Séipéal na Carraige, Baile na nGall, in the parish of Baile an Fheirtéaraigh — the heart of the west Kerry Gaeltacht.

The Mass will be all-Irish and chief celebrant will be parish priest of Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, An tAthair Eoghan Ó Cadhla. He described Emma as having “fought a tremendous battle for herself and for women”.

Just out of Hospital after spending 10 days in a Dublin Hospital, Emma is pictured in Tralee Town Park as she makes her way home to Ballydavid too meet up with her daughter who had received her Junior Cert Exams on this day

She had a huge sense of justice, said Fr Ó Cadhla, noting that she had had a lot of support and great friends. Her death leaves a huge void in the Ballydavid area, he said.

A second Mass will take place tomorrow at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, Marlborough St, in her native Dublin. Her mother, Annette, had worked in the Department of Education on Marlborough St and Emma had attended the street’s All-Irish school.

She was a regular visitor to the cathedral to light candles and had made her First Communion there.

A fluent Irish speaker, yesterday’s death notices were in both Irish and in English.

The family has requested donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Capuchin Day Centre, Bow St, Dublin.

Fr Ó Cadhla said Emma identified with those who suffered and, like many other people in west Kerry yesterday, spoke of her deep faith.

She died at the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry on Sunday. A vigil is being organised in her memory in Tralee tomorrow evening.

Her funeral notice describes her as a “most precious mother and best friend” to her children, Natasha, James, Mario, Oisin, and Donnacha. She is survived by her father Peter, aunts, uncles, god-daughter, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Flag at half-mast in memory of a Emma Mhic Mhathúna in the small fishing village of Baile na nGall -home to the 37 year old mother of five.

With a huge love of the Irish language, Emma had moved to Baile na nGall over a year ago and had become very much part of the community, with her children playing for An Ghaeltacht and attending local schools. The youngest, Donnacha, is aged three.

A guard of honour will be provided by An Ghaeltacht GAA club before the funeral Mass in Bally-david. Club chairman Seán Ó Catháin said Emma was a great supporter in every way.

The club, he said, appreciated the way she dressed her children in the Gaeltacht colours for high-profile appearances such as meeting President Michael D Higgins when he came to visit.

She was a great supporter in every way. She wanted the children to be involved with the club.” said Mr Ó Catháin.

Three of Emma’s children play underage with the Gaeltacht.

Emma’s close friend from West Kerry, Juli Ní Mhaoileoin, said there was heartbreak and great sadness in the area when word spread of her passing. “Emma had taken on the very difficult job of speaking publicly and fighting publicly, for every woman in Ireland.

“Silently, over 200 women are suffering at home. When she lit the fire at the vigil in Ballydavid beach in May, the intention was to start a new era in the Irish public health system,” said Ms Ní Mhaoleoin. “She was so courageous in her fierce ruthless pursuit of the truth.”

Emma was also feared, she said, by those responsible or who made any attempt to cover the truth, She also spoke of the mother’s quirky sense of humour and soft heart.

Emma will be buried tomorrow at Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, alongside her late mother, Annette.