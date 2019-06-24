Two experts join family murder research study

Two experts have been appointed to the independent research study on familicide and domestic homicide.

Senior counsel Grainne McMorrow and forensic criminologist Dr Jane Monckton Smith are to join Norah Gibbons, who is leading the study.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced the review after meeting, earlier this year, with the family of Clodagh Hawe. Ms Hawe, 39, was killed with her three young sons by her husband, the children’s father, Alan Hawe, in the family home in Cavan in August 2016.

The study, which was signed off on by Cabinet last month, will take a year to complete and will cost at least €200,000. It will look at the supports available to the relatives of victims of familicide. It will also examine international best practice around domestic homicide reviews.

Ms McMorrow previously carried out the Commission of Investigation into the death of Gary Douch in Mountjoy Prison (the investigation was commonly referred to as the McMorrow Report).

Dr Monckton Smith recently assisted the Garda training programme that is being rolled out to garda personnel by the Domestic Abuse Intervention and Policy Unit of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Mr Flanagan said:

From hearing directly from families who have had to cope with the utterly horrendous experience of familicide or domestic homicide, it is my deepest wish that this study will set out a framework as to how the State can collectively better support people at a time of unimaginable loss.

The minister also urged those who have lost loved-ones to domestic homicide and familicide, as well as those who have worked with their families and friends, to input into the independent research study on familicide and domestic homicide.