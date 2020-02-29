News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two EuroMillions ticket holders in Ireland win €500,000 each

Two EuroMillions ticket holders in Ireland win €500,000 each
By Steve Neville
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 10:40 AM

There are two EuroMillions players waking up to a cool €500,000 each after last night draw.

Both players won the EuroMillions Plus draw which has seen them each scoop the half a million euro top prize.

The tickets were sold in Dublin and Kerry and are the fifth and sixth Irish EuroMillions Plus wins this year.

The Dublin ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores in the Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght while the Kerry ticket was purchased in Sheahan’s Centra Supermarket, Glenbeigh Village, Glenbeigh.

"It is fantastic news for our town and we are getting all our customers this morning to check their tickets," said Aisling Sheahan from Sheahan’s Centra.

"I have no idea who the winner is, as we have a lot of regular customers.

"During the summer it could be anyone as we get a lot of tourists but this time of year hopefully it’s a local who has won this prize."

This is the second major National Lottery win in two years for Sheahan’s Centra in Glenbeigh, who sold a winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket worth €250,000 in February 2018.

Lotto bosses are encouraging all players in Kerry and Dublin to check their tickets.

The numbers picked in the Plus draw were: 1, 2, 5, 25 and 35.

"For many across the country this week is the week you get paid after a long month so what a lovely time this is to get a half a million payday bonus," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"If you are one of those two lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery Winner’s Room to get your prize.

"Ireland is on a roll at the moment when it comes to EuroMillions Plus wins with six so far this year.

"It is a definitely a case of the rub of the green for our players. We hope it continues for the rest of the year."

There was one winner of the €67m jackpot in Friday's draw. The winning ticket was sold in Portugal.

READ MORE

'The most surreal, terrifying, emotional, amazing experience': Davison opens up about surrogacy journey

More on this topic

'How much do you love me' Mayo man asks wife before revealing €17m EuroMillions win'How much do you love me' Mayo man asks wife before revealing €17m EuroMillions win

Here's where last night's €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket was soldHere's where last night's €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket was sold

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

National Lottery reveals where Ireland's €17m EuroMillions ticket was soldNational Lottery reveals where Ireland's €17m EuroMillions ticket was sold


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Centre is shifting, warns DonohoeCentre is shifting, warns Donohoe

Two dead, man in hospital after crash in CavanTwo dead, man in hospital after crash in Cavan

Coronavirus: HSE advises mass-goers not to shake hands to stop virus spreadCoronavirus: HSE advises mass-goers not to shake hands to stop virus spread

Work on €180m Limerick development to begin this yearWork on €180m Limerick development to begin this year


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »