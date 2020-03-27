News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two due in court in connection with seizure of €15k-worth of cannabis

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 11:04 AM

Two men are due in court this morning in connection with the detection of a cannabis grow house in Co Sligo.

One of the men, an 18-year-old, is also charged in connection with 12 thefts from cars dating back to February.

Gardaí searched a house in Ballymote yesterday and discovered a grow house containing suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of over €15k and a quantity of cash.

Two men, aged 18 and 43, were arrested at the scene.

Both have been charged in connection with the grow house detection, and are due before Carrick on Shannon District Court this morning.

