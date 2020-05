Two men will be brought before the courts in connection with an aggravated burglary in Co Louth.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning when two people forced their way into a home in the Dublin Road area of Dundalk.

It is alleged they attacked at 17-year-old boy while inside - who needed to be hospitalised.

The thieves then fled the scene with cash and other items.

Two men who were arrested after a review of CCTV will appear before the courts in Dublin later.