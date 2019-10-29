Two due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork in which man was stabbed

Two men are due in court this morning after being charged in connection with an aggravated burglary on the southside of Cork city on Sunday during which another man was stabbed.

The incident occurred shortly before 3am when gardai received a report of a burglary underway on Cherry Tree Road in Togher.

Two men had entered the house and assaulted the occupant, a man in his late 20s.

The injured party was later brought to Cork University Hospital with what is believed to be a stab wound to his chest. He has since been discharged from hospital.

A preliminary investigation was carried out by detectives in the Serious Crime Unit based in Cork City and two men were arrested - one later on Sunday and yesterday.

They were detained at Togher and Bridewell Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and were later charged in connection with the investigation.

They are due to appear before Cork City District Court later.