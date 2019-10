Two men in their 20s are due in court today, charged in connection with two alleged fraud incidents in Cork city.

On September 3, two men called to a house offering building services which were never carried out.

On September 29, a man pretended to be a neighbour's relative.

Two women in their 70s and 80s handed over a combined total of 15,000.

Both men are expected to appear before Cork District Court this morning.