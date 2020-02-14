News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officer

Two Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officer
By Olga Cronin
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 02:08 PM

Two Dublin men are to be extradited to Northern Ireland for the alleged attempted murder of a PSNI officer, a High Court judge has said.

Dublin men Ciaran Maguire (aged 29), of Kippure Park, Finglas South and Sean Paul Farrell (aged 32), of Stannaway Road, Kimmage, are wanted in Northern Ireland for the alleged attempted murder of a police officer and possession of explosive substances with intent to endanger life. Both men face life imprisonment on both counts if found guilty.

Today, Mr Justice Donald Binchy told the court that he considered all the arguments made for and against the men's surrender and "having done so, I'm satisfied that the arguments made against the surrender have to be rejected". He did not summarise his judgement, saying it's "long and detailed" and "doesn't lend to a summary".

According to the men's European Arrest Warrant, the PSNI officer’s wife, also a serving PSNI officer, awoke in the early hours of June 18 and looked out her bedroom window and saw a male in the driveway on the ground at the driver's door of her husband's car.

The male in the driveway appeared to be working on something underneath the car which was subsequently confirmed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), according to the warrant. “That same night,” Mr Maguire and Mr Farrell were arrested in Co Donegal on suspicion of membership of an unlawful organisation, the court heard.

'Right to silence'

Before Christmas, Mr Justice Binchy ordered that the Northern Irish authorities be asked if a trial court in Northern Ireland could "draw inferences pursuant to Article 3 and/or Article 4 of the Criminal Evidence [Northern Ireland] Order 1988" in connection with interviews carried out with the men outside Northern Ireland, namely in Millford and Letterkenny Garda Stations in Co Donegal.

It followed an earlier hearing in which Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC, for Mr Farrell, said his client exercised his right to silence when he was being interviewed in Milford Garda Station. As far as Mr Farrell knew, he was being questioned for the purpose of a prosecution in the Republic, Mr Ó Lideadha said.

The barrister said Mr Farrell was not told, or warned, that if he exercised his right to silence in the garda station, he was liable to be prosecuted in Northern Ireland. There was a lawyer present in the garda station giving him advice on the law in the Republic, but not on the law in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ó Lideadha said the trial process in Northern Ireland allows a judge to call an accused into the witness box and say, in front of a jury, ‘if you don’t get into the witness box, it will be permissible to draw adverse inferences against you’.

“That cannot be done here,” Mr Ó Lideadha said, adding that in this jurisdiction, a jury “must be told in every case” that if an accused does not give evidence, no adverse inferences can be drawn against them.

Last month, after the High Court received its response from the Northern Irish authorities, Tony McGillicuddy BL, for the Minister for Justice, said “the court asked a clear question" and it got "a clear response” - namely that the prosecution would not ask the court to draw inferences. The barrister argued that the response had "effectively demolished” the defence teams’ arguments.

Mr McGillicuddy said that the defence teams’ argument that an adverse inference could still be drawn is “entirely speculative” and added “speculation is never enough”.

Mr Justice Binchy held off making the extradition orders for the men today, to give them time to consider the judgement and put the matter down for mention on Wednesday, February 26.

READ MORE

'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex

More on this topic

Strokestown eviction: KBC Bank tries to secure order that may see siblings jailedStrokestown eviction: KBC Bank tries to secure order that may see siblings jailed

Owners awarded €45k in damages after tenant converted Cork city premises into bar without permission Owners awarded €45k in damages after tenant converted Cork city premises into bar without permission

'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex

Father of brain-damaged baby condemns ‘terrible’ UK court rulingFather of brain-damaged baby condemns ‘terrible’ UK court ruling


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Climate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – studyClimate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – study

Universities increase rents by maximum legal limit of 4%Universities increase rents by maximum legal limit of 4%

Workers at St Patrick's Hospital begin industrial action over outsourcingWorkers at St Patrick's Hospital begin industrial action over outsourcing

Homebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisisHomebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisis


Lifestyle

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

A lactation consultant outlines the most successful techniques to help breastfeeding mothers express plenty of breast milk.How can I express more breast milk for my baby?

Áilín Quinlan asks three couples to share the story of how they met and their secrets to a happy relationshipWorking it out together: Three couples share their recipe for a happy marriage

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »