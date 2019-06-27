News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two Dublin beaches reopen following wastewater leak

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 12:31 PM

Following a wastewater leak on Monday, two Dublin beaches have re-opened to swimmers.

Seapoint and the Forty Foot have passed tests, however, Sandycove is still not clean enough to swim in.

Dollymount Strand is also expected to re-open later, but a summer-long swimming ban remains in place at Sandymount and Merrion strands because of ongoing concerns over cleanliness.

Green Party Leader, Eamon Ryan, believes more work will be done over the next year to keep beaches open.

He said: "I think that'll change because of what happened this summer.

"Every time it seems to rain now we have a sewage discharge into Dublin Bay.

"It's not good enough the way it's monitored and managed, it's not good enough that it's happening in the first place and that has to change."

