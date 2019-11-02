News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co Kildare

Picture: An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 10:16 AM

Two motorists have been arrested in Naas, Co Kildare.

During an overnight high visibility traffic operation by gardaí in Kildare, over 600 motorists were tested for driving while intoxicated.

The two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated - one for alcohol and one for drugs.

One car was seized for no insurance, a taxi was impounded for dangerous defects and 15 other minor traffic offences were reported.

The initiative, known as Operation Surround, involves a series of high visibility MIT (mandatory intoxicant testing) checkpoints carried out simultaneously at key locations.

The operation last night was led by Roads Policing units based in Co Kildare supported by local uniformed and drug units.

A total of 20 checkpoints were carried out at locations in Roberstown, Clane, Kilcullen and Naas.

