News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two die in separate road crashes in Cork and Clare

Two die in separate road crashes in Cork and Clare
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 11:14 AM

Two men have died in separate road crashes in Co Cork and Co Clare in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the first incident, a man in his 30s died after being struck by a vehicle on the N25 near Cobh Cross, Tullagreine, Carrigtwohill, at around 1.50am.

A Garda spokesman said: “The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.

“There is no description of the vehicle at this time, however initial inquiries indicate it may have been travelling westbound on the N25 at the time of the collision.

“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.”

Gardai have issued an appeal for anyone who travelled in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am and may have dash cam footage to contact Midleton Garda station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Man who unearthed tracker mortgage scandal says consumers should receive two month Covid-19 bills amnesty

Just over an hour later, an 18-year-old died in a road crash in Co Clare.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the Cratloekeel area of Cratloe, Co Clare, at approximately 2.55am.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who travelled in the area who may have dash cam footage, to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line.

- Additional reporting by Press Association

READ MORE

Gardaí to deploy full-time public order unit; Health workers ask people not to throw Paddy's Day parties

More on this topic

148 people killed on Irish roads last year148 people killed on Irish roads last year

RSA figures show rise in road deaths and fall in pedestrian deaths for 2019RSA figures show rise in road deaths and fall in pedestrian deaths for 2019

Man killed in Longford crashMan killed in Longford crash

Man in mid 30s dies after being struck by car near Kildare last nightMan in mid 30s dies after being struck by car near Kildare last night


Co ClareCo CorkTOPIC: Road deaths

More in this Section

'The airlines need to do more' - Fears for hundreds of Irish citizens stranded in Spain'The airlines need to do more' - Fears for hundreds of Irish citizens stranded in Spain

#CoronavirusSolidarity: A diary capturing the best of Ireland's response to Covid-19 (Monday, March 16)#CoronavirusSolidarity: A diary capturing the best of Ireland's response to Covid-19 (Monday, March 16)

Taoiseach: Country can expect 30% rise in Covid-19 cases every dayTaoiseach: Country can expect 30% rise in Covid-19 cases every day

Department to transfer asylum seekers to new centre in Kerry townDepartment to transfer asylum seekers to new centre in Kerry town


Lifestyle

Head chef at Michelin-starred Aniar, JP McMahon’s new cookbook is a celebration — and a historical dispatch — of Irish food, writes Joe McNamee.A taste of tradition: JP McMahon's food bible

With the release of a new Boomtown Rats album and book, Bob Geldof talks to Hannah Stephenson about grief, fame and the scourge of social media.Bob Geldof on grief, fame and social media: ‘Life ... if you do it you get through it’

BEGORRAH and bejaysus, we’ve had a rough auld time of it in Hollywood over the years.From Darby O'Gill to far and Away: The worst depictions of Ireland on the big screen post print

As digital alternatives to a traditional current account become more popular and the big name banks in Ireland annoy many with their fees and charges.Making Cents: Lowest interest rate in the bag for An Post

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »