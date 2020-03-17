Two die in crashes in Cork and Clare

Two people were killed in separate car accidents in the early hours of St Patrick’’s Day.

It means 39 people have lost their lives in road accidents so far this year, nine more than for the same period in 2019.

Gardaí in East Cork are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a hit-and-run in which a man in his 30s was killed.

The man was struck by a car, which failed to stop, when he was walking on the main N25 Cork-Waterford Road shortly before 2am.

The collision happened at Tullagreine near Cobh Cross outside Carrigtwohill at around 1.50am on the west bound carriage of the dual carriageway.

It is understood that gardaí were alerted by a caller who had seen a man walking on the westbound lane of the busy dual carriageway. By the time they arrived on the scene, the man had been seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí closed the road for forensic investigations. Debris was found at the scene and they hope to use this to establish the make and model of the car involved.

Anyone with information should contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

In particular, they are keen to speak to drivers who have dash cam footage and may have been in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am.

In a separate accident, an 18-year-old died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Cratloekeel area of Cratloe, Co Clare in the early hours of St Patrick’’s Day.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who might have information about the accident, which took place at about 2.55am on Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area who may have dashcam footage, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.