Two dead, three seriously injured, after car hits wall in Donegal

Two people have died and three more have been injured in a traffic accident in Co. Donegal.

The single-vehicle road collision happened at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal at 3.25am this morning.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, died when the car they were passengers in collided with a wall.

Their bodies have been removed to the morgue in Sligo General Hospital.

Another woman in her mid-20s is in a critical condition and another two men, also in their mid-20s, have serious injuries and have been rushed to Sligo General Hospital.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information on the collision has beenasked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.