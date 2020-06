Two people have died following a crash in Limerick.

It happened when a car and cyclist collided on the Hyde Road in Roxboro around midnight.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, and the driver of the car who is under 18, both died.

A front-seat passenger in the car, a male in his teens, was also injured. He was rushed to University Hospital, Limerick, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.