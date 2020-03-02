Two Cork Seanad candidates set out their stall

Two Cork candidates for the Seanad election are united in their criticism that the institution is undemocratic.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Margaret Murphy-O’Mahony was announced by her party to run for the Seanad on Monday.

Now running to be one of 60 candidates to the upper house, Ms Murphy-O'Mahony, says she sees her future in politics.

"The minute I was elected to Cork County Council I gave up everything else. I think I’m good at it, and I’m not going to use the Seanad to get elected to the Dáil again," she said.

I don’t agree with anyone who uses the Seanad for that. If you’re elected to the upper house you need to do the work you were selected to do.

The Seanad often comes under criticism for being elitist and undemocratic for the way voting is delegated, and Ms Murphy-O'Mahony agrees.

"I think more people should have a say in who gets elected, but councillors are elected by the people, and they elect senators, so it’s not as out of touch as people say," she added.

"The university panels could be improved. Everyone should have a say, we can't say one degree is better than the other, and I'd be a big believer in giving the man in the street a say in who is elected."

Ms Murphy-O'Mahony, 50. a Bandon native, was one of many female TDs who lost their seats last month, and served just one term in office for Cork South West. She says she lost out due to bad planning by the party.

"I suppose we ran too many candidates and there was a swing to the left," she said.

I don’t think it was because I’m a woman, we lost a lot of good women in this election but I think that was a coincidence.

Ms Murphy-O'Mahony, who voted no in the Repeal The Eighth referendum, describes her politics as an "all-rounder" rather than right or left-leaning.

"I can see the good in everyone’s beliefs and have huge admiration for anyone who runs for any cause, I have a broad attitude."

From the other side of the political spectrum, independent candidate for the UCI panel, Laura Harmon says work must be done to reform the Seanad from the inside.

"I went to college at UCC and came out as gay in my early 20s, which politicised me," she said. "I joined the LGBT society, and became very involved in student politics and later the marriage equality referendum."

Ms Harmon, 33, from Ballyvourney and currently working for the National Women’’s Council of Ireland, previously held a senior role in the Together For Yes campaign and ran for the Seanad in the last election, coming in fifth place in the race for three seats.

"I always knew I would run again. I don’t see the Seanad as a consolation prize," she said.

I think it is undemocratic, and believe eventually we should extend the voting franchise to all citizens.

"I’m running on the NUI panel, which has a limited number of people who can vote, but I think the reform has to come from inside. I campaigned to keep the Seanad. We need the checks and balances and it can amend legislation that will have a huge impact on society."

Ms Harmon, a former Labour Party equality officer, says the new Seanad should reflect the new Ireland.

"I think that there is huge potential in this election to elect progressives onto the panel, NUI graduates want to see change," she said.

Ms Harmon says that her full focus is on the Seanad election, but has not ruled out running for general election eventually.