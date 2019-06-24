Two Cork men missing in seperate, unrelated, disappearances

Searches are underway for two Cork men who are missing in separate, unrelated, disappearances in the Carrigaline and Crosshaven areas.

Dozens of volunteers are scouring the areas in question as part of the search for Andrew Willis (36) and Pat O’Keeffe who were both last seen days ago.

Mr Willis was last seen in the Coolmore area of Carrigaline in the early hours of the morning of last Tuesday.

He is described as being 6ft in height, athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes, but it is not known what Andrew was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Andrew and any persons with information on his whereabouts should be reported to Togher Garda Station on 021 - 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Separately, Mr O’Keeffe was last seen at around 4pm on Friday. He was seen driving his van leaving Crosshaven heading towards Carrigaline.

His vehicle is a white Ford Transit Connect, with the registration number 08 D 61413.

Mr O’Keeffe’s family are concerned as they have not heard from him.