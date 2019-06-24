News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two Cork men charged after gardaí seized almost €800k worth of cannabis

File photo
By Olivia Kelleher
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Two men in their forties have been charged in connection with a drugs haul in Cork over the weekend during which gardaí seized almost €800,000 worth of cannabis herb.

Michael O’Leary (44) from the Orchards, Mahon was charged with six offences and Eddie Murphy (48) from Hazel Road, Togher was charged with four offences.

The pair, who both live in Cork city, appeared at a special sitting of the local District Court.

Mr O’Leary is charged with possession and possession for sale of supply of 5.5kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €110,000 at Kent Railway Station, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork on June 21.

He is also charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of 30kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €600,000 also at Kent Railway Station, Lower Glanmire Road on the same date.

He is also charged with a further two offences of possession and possession for sale or supply of another four kilograms of cannabis herb with an estimated street value €80,000 at Kent Road, Ballyphehane in Cork on the same date.

Mr Murphy (48) is charged with possession and possession for sale of supply of 5.5kgs of cannabis and possession and possession for sale or supply of 30kgs of cannabis , all at Kent Railway Station on June 21st.

Det Garda Declan Keane gave evidence of arrest charge and caution in respect of Mr O’Leary.

The court heard that Mr O’Leary who made no reply when the six charges were put to him after caution.

Det Garda Patrick O’Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Murphy. He said Murphy made no reply to any of the charges put to him after caution.

Inspector James Hallahan told the court that gardai had no objection to bail once certain conditions were met.

Mr O’Leary agreed to sign on daily at Togher Garda Station, reside at Kent Road in Ballyphehane, abide by a 11pm to 7am curfew and surrender his passport within three days. He also gave an undertaking not to apply for any other travel documents.

Mr Murphy, whom the court heard had no passport, agreed not to apply for any travel documents as well as sign on daily at Togher Garda Station and to live at his home address at Hazel Grove in Togher. Free legal aid was granted to both men as the court heard that each of of the two accused is in receipt of disability allowance.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the two men on their own bonds of €400. They will appear before the court again on June 26.

