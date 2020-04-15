Two Cork men accused of posting death threats to each other on Facebook remanded in custody

Two young Cork men on opposing sides of a feud who are accused of making Facebook death threats were both remanded in continuing custody today.

James McCarthy, 33, of bay 8, halting site, Spring Lane, Cork, and of 25 Liffey Park, Mayfield, Cork, was remanded in custody until April 29 by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

McCarthy was represented by solicitor, Thomas Coughlan. Prosecuting the case, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said they needed to seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Cross-accused, Michael Stokes, 24, with an address at St. Anthony’s Park, Knocknaheeny, Cork, consented through solicitor, Frank Buttimer, to a remand in custody for three weeks while directions were sought from the DPP.

Mr Buttimer added that Stokes had a bail application pending at the High Court.

Both defendants were refused bail when they were arrested last week and brought before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

It was alleged at that hearing that McCarthy made a video on his Facebook page in which he made a threat directed at Michael Stokes.

Stokes and McCarthy were both charged with making threats to kill or seriously injure each other on April 6.

Detective Garda John Gleeson said it was alleged that McCarthy said on the video:

I will get you. I will cut you from head to toe. I will cut you in pieces. I will cut you in bits.

Detective Garda Pat Barry said it was alleged that Michael Stokes, 24, posted videos on his Facebook page specifically targeting James McCarthy, in which he allegedly said: “Ye got bate seven days a week and you’ll get bate seven days again.

Next time I see you, you are going underground.

Det. Garda Barry said there was an escalating feud between the families that had in recent weeks seen a pipe bomb thrown at a house and a gunshot fired at a house.