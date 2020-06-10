Two communities devastated by Westmeath crash which claims life of 13 year-old boy

Two close-knit communities have been left devastated by a road traffic accident which has robbed the life of a 13-year old teenager and left his friend critically ill in hospital.

It's believed that five friends were in the car when the crash occurred in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin at 2.30am on Wednesday.

It's understood the car had come to the attention of Gardai before the collision and a referral has been made to the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) All five teenagers were from the towns of Delvin, Co. Westmeath and Athboy, Co. Meath where they were students at both primary and post-primary levels.

The deceased has been named locally as Joseph Anderson from Delvin.

It's understood Joseph was a sixth-class student in Clonmellon NS and was due to start post-primary school in September in Athboy, where at least one of the other boys is a student.

The crash also left Joseph's friend Dean Quinn from Delvin and with strong Athboy family connections, fighting for his life with severe injuries in Mullingar General Hospital.

It's understood the three remaining friends escaped without serious injury.

Newly-elected chairman of Meath Co. Council David Gilroy said: "The town woke up to the news this morning and the shock and disbelief has brought it to a standstill. No-one can quite believe it. The families involved are very well-known and highly regarded in the town."

The loss of life at such a young age is incomprehensible and the lives of all in the crash and their families have been changed immeasurably forever.

"I'd like, on behalf of the town and Meath Co. Council to offer my condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the family of the injured teenager who is fighting for his life in hospital."

Sinn Fein TD Johnny Guirke for Meath West echoed his shock of the wider Delvin community and expressed his sympathies on such a young death.