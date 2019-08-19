News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two children hospitalised in collision with car in Tipperary

Two children hospitalised in collision with car in Tipperary
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 08:36 PM

Two children have been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Tipperary.

RTE reports that the two children were on a bicycle at the time of the incident and both are believed to be under the age of 12.

One child was reportedly taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin while the other was taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

Gardaí said they are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision on the Thurles to Moyne Rd, Co. Tipperary this evening.

Gardaí added that the road is currently closed with local diversions in place and that no further information is available at present.

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

'Retribution is not the way'; Hundreds attend vigil for grandfather who was savagely attacked 'Retribution is not the way'; Hundreds attend vigil for grandfather who was savagely attacked

Arlene Foster: Fermanagh bomb blast 'not about DUP or Sinn Fein'Arlene Foster: Fermanagh bomb blast 'not about DUP or Sinn Fein'

US lawmakers 'could block trade deal' if Good Friday Agreement is underminedUS lawmakers 'could block trade deal' if Good Friday Agreement is undermined

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating whether fire in Cork was started deliberatelyGardaí investigating whether fire in Cork was started deliberately

Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date

Irish 'blame culture' contributing to shortage of consultantsIrish 'blame culture' contributing to shortage of consultants

HSE spending on agency staff in mental health services nearly twice its budgetHSE spending on agency staff in mental health services nearly twice its budget


Lifestyle

The Leaving Cert points have been tallied, the CAO offers made, and now the hunt is on for student accommodation.Making Cents: Now, first-years must learn how to rent a room

A dermatologist gives their advice on what to do when your skin is suffering from post-partum hormones.How your skin can change post-pregnancy and what you can do about it

Sadly, the deceased Okjokull Glacier might just be the tip of the iceberg.As Iceland mourns a departed glacier – Five glaciers to visit before they disappear

Bride and groom Aoife O’Callaghan and Finbarr McCarthy returned to the scene of their first encounter — and first date — on their big day.Wedding of the week: Aoife and Finbarr's love is true Blue

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »