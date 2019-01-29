Two children hospitalised after school bus collides with bridge in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after a school bus collided with a bridge in Dublin.

Dublin Fire Service is reporting that 15 people were involved in an accident when a bus hit an underpass in Blakestown, Mulhuddart, west Dublin at 11am this morning.

David Kavanagh, a spokesperson for the service, told RTE’s News at One that two of the bus passengers, children, were taken to Temple Street children’s hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

Other children were removed from the bus and brought to a nearby school where they were treated for facial injuries from the impact of the crash.

A single decker coach was involved in the accident which occurred at a location where a number of vehicles have previously come into contact with the bridge, said Mr Kavanagh.

The majority of the passengers on the bus were children, he said, but there were a number of teachers on board.

3 fire engines & 3 ambulances + @ambulancenas are currently attending a school bus vs bridge collision - Blakestown into #Mulhuddart. Firefighter/paramedics from Blanchardstown & Phibsborough stations on scene #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/5D1inqnLdq— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2019

Gardaí said in a statement that the children were taken to hospital with what is described as minor injuries.

They said investigations are continuing.