Two charged with murder of man in Portaferry

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 10:26 AM

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was attacked in Co Down.

Ryan Macrae died more than a week after being assaulted in Portaferry.

The 32-year-old was attacked in Church Street shortly before 1am on Sunday October 14.

The two accused, aged 28 and 19, were charged late on Wednesday night ahead of a scheduled appearance in court in Newtownards.

They were originally charged with grievous bodily harm after the assault, but were rearrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder following Mr Macrae’s death.

- Press Association


