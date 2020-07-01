News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two charged with involvement in attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target

By Paul Neilan - CCC Courts
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 06:40 PM

Presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens ordered both men to reappear at the three-judge court on July 8. File image
Presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens ordered both men to reappear at the three-judge court on July 8. File image

Two men have have been charged this evening at the Special Criminal Court with involvement in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James 'Mago' Gately.

Mr Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonashaugh Road, Dublin 17, on May 10, 2017.

Peter Keating (39) of Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and Stephen Fowler (61) of Blakestown Cottages, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, both appeared at the non-jury court charged with the offence under Section 72 (1A) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The charge alleges that between December 7, 2016, and April 6, 2017, both dates inclusive, within the State, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, and with the intention of enhancing the ability of the said criminal organisation, or any of its members, to commit a crime or a serious offence, namely the murder of James Gately, participated in or contributed to activities connected with the said offence.

Mr Keating is further charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between December 7, 2016, and April 4, 2017, within and without the State under Section 71 of the Act.

Detective Sergeant David Carolan told State solicitor Ciara Vibien that he arrested Mr Keating in Clondalkin, on foot of a warrant, at 12.35pm and then charged him with both offences at the Special Criminal Court.

The State's application was to remand Mr Keating in custody in Portlaoise Prison.

No bail application was made on behalf of Mr Keating by his solicitor, Mr Rory Staines.

Detective Garda Suzanne Lyons told Ms Vibien that she arrested Mr Fowler on foot of a warrant at 3.35pm at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

No bail application for Mr Fowler was made by his barrister, Mr Michael Bowman SC, and he was also remanded in custody to Portlaoise Prison.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens ordered both to reappear at the three-judge court on July 8.

More on this topic

Husband of Jean Eagers charged with her murderHusband of Jean Eagers charged with her murder

Quashed plan for 134 houses cannot be reconsidered by Bord PleanálaQuashed plan for 134 houses cannot be reconsidered by Bord Pleanála

Larry Goodman linked company secures judgment for €7.89m against co-founder of  Blackrock ClinicLarry Goodman linked company secures judgment for €7.89m against co-founder of  Blackrock Clinic

Man caught with five sealed envelopes of cocaine on Cork street is jailedMan caught with five sealed envelopes of cocaine on Cork street is jailed

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Funeral of Noah Donohue to take place in Belfast todayFuneral of Noah Donohue to take place in Belfast today

CAO closes change of mind option todayCAO closes change of mind option today

Clarity expected from government on international travelClarity expected from government on international travel

Geography will be key to coalition government's junior-minister appointmentsGeography will be key to coalition government's junior-minister appointments


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan reports on an unprecedented series of three auctions conducted remotelyAntiques: Bringing home the $84.6m Bacon

Tomorrow, July 2, is World UFO Day. While most of us will be familiar with the Roswell incident, Shane Cochrane finds out more about flying saucer crashes in Ireland.World UFO Day: 'Take me to your Taoiseach'

Ruairi Donovan is a choreographer currently in lockdown in Cork city, but he usually lives on Cape Clear Island. One of the organisers of Quarter Block Party, he is also involved in the BINGE project for Cork Midsummer Festival.Question of Taste: Ruairi Donovan, Cork Midsummer Moments

Cork singer/songwriter, Roy Buckley, has been described by Phil Coulter as 'the last of the great balladeers.' The thirty-three year old singer from Ballyvolane, whose recently released single reached No. 2 in the iTunes charts in Ireland, is proud of the accolade.Cork balladeer Roy Buckley: breaking the American market

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »