Two charged in relation to Tipperary burglary

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 10:33 AM

Two men are due in court this morning charged in connection with a burglary and assault in Co Tipperary.

It happened at around 5.30am on Wednesday morning when two men broke into a house at Westgate Court in Irishtown, Clonmel.

They stole a number of items before one of them was chased down the road by a man living in the house.

He was assaulted and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men - one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, who was found trying to dump some of the stolen property in a river - were later arrested.

They are due to appear before Youghal District Court today.

