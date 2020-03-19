Two charged in relation to alleged shop raid connected to pedestrian's death

A 25-year-old man has been refused bail after he was charged with robbery in connection with a fatal collision in south Co. Dublin last week.

Jacqueline McGovern, 54, was one of two women struck by a car as she walked on a footpath on Avondale Road in Killiney on the night of March 10 last, minutes after an alleged shop raid in the locality.

Mother-of-three Ms McGovern, a special needs assistant was from the area and worked at Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls National School in Johnstown.

Two men were charged and held in custody for week after they appeared at separate courts today charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

The first, Edward Andrews was refused bail but the second accused, Terry Meegan, made no application and consented to a remand in custody.

Father-of-one, Edward Andrews, with an address at Belarmine Hall, Stepaside, Co. Dublin, was one of three men arrested during the investigation and was detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda station.

He was charged with robbery of a Centra on Barnhill Road in Dalkey of €806 on March 10.

Mr Andrews appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning. He entered the courthouse with his face covered as he was escorted by gardai.

Evidence of arrest and charge was furnished by certificate to the court by Detective Garda Robert Clifford who objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

He also told Judge Malone, “There is a possibility of further serious charges arising out of this incident.”

Defence solicitor Ronnie Lynam confirmed his client is pleading not guilty and pleaded for bail to be granted.

In his objection, Detective Garda Clifford said the incident at Centra Barnhill Stores took place at 9.20pm on March 10. He alleged two masked raiders entered the store and threatened staff, including a 79-year-old man.

Staff were traumatised, he said.

Three tills were opened and just over €800 in cash was allegedly taken. It was alleged the raiders fled to a waiting car.

A couple of minutes later a collision occurred and two women were knocked down, one was injured but the second died, Detective Garda Clifford said.

Pleading for bail, defence solicitor Ronnie Lynam said his client worked part-time as a labourer but was also on social welfare. He had a child and a partner, and he has lived with his parents at his current address for the past 10 years.

Mr Andrews sat silently in the witness box during the bail hearing but did not have to give evidence.

Mr Lynam submitted that this was a case where it was appropriate to admit him to bail. He said the evidence “is seriously challenged by the accused and he is maintains his right to do so, and he is pleading not guilty to this matter".

The defendant's partner and sister were allowed remain for the bail hearing.

The judge rose for almost 10 minutes to consider the issue during which the accused made use of the court’s hand-sanitiser. Judge Malone had given a general warning earlier about keeping social distancing guidelines in court.

She refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 26 next.

Mr Andrews spoke once during the proceedings saying “Thank you, Judge” after she delivered her ruling, and he patted his solicitor on the back before leaving court.

Dressed in a black sweater with white and blue stripes, black tracksuit bottoms and grey runners, Mr Andrews, was granted legal aid after a statement of his means was handed in to court.

A second man arrested in the investigation appeared before a late sitting of Dublin District Court also charged with robbery of the Centra shop.

Terry Meegan, 27, with an address at Ridge Hall, in Ballybrack, in south Co. Dublin, who was dressed in a grey and black tracksuit, and runners, sat with his head bowed during the hearing.

Detective Garda Deirdre Finn told Judge Miriam Walsh that Mr Meegan was charged at 3.10pm at Dun Laoghaire station.

She told Judge Walsh that Mr Meegan, “made a reply of no comment after caution”.

Defence solicitor Andrew Vallely said a bail application was not being made at this stage and there was consent to his client being remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 23 next, via video-link.

The solicitor said gardai would get 48-hours’ notice if a bail application is to be made.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Meegan was unemployed.

Remanding him in custody, Judge Walsh told him to stand up to listen to the court order which he did but he did not address the court.

The third man arrested in connection with the incident remained in Garda custody at Dundrum Station.

Family and friends bade farewell on Wednesday to Ms McGovern who was laid to rest following a service at Our Lady of Good Counsel church in Killiney.

The second woman's injuries were not life-threatening.