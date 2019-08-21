News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two charged in connection with explosive found under police officer’s car in Belfast

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Two men have been charged in relation to the discovery of a bomb under a police officer’s car.

A bomb was found under the car of the serving officer at a golf club in east Belfast in June.

The men, aged in their 40s, were arrested in Dublin on Tuesday.

The device, which did not detonate, was declared to be a “viable improvised explosive device”.

The murder bid at Shandon Park Golf Club happened a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

On Tuesday morning, the suspects were detained in Dublin by Garda detectives as part of a cross-border investigation into the incident.

They were charged this evening and are due before the Special Criminal Court.

Updated with further details at 8.50pm.

