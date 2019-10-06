Two charged after elderly women allegedly scammed out of €15,000 in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have arrested and charged two men after incidents of alleged fraud that cost two elderly women about €15,000.

On September 3 and 29, gardaí in Watercourse Road received two reports of suspected fraud.

In the first incident, two men called to a house offering building services which were never carried out.

In the second incident, a man pretended to be a neighbour's relative. Both home owners - women in their 70s and 80s - handed over a combined total of €15,000.

An investigation was carried out by detectives from the Crime Hub in Cork city and a search operation was carried out at two houses in Killarney yesterday morning, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and uniform members from Killarney District.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and brought to Mayfield garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They have since been charged and are due to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court tomorrow morning.

Speaking at Anglesea Street garda station, crime prevention officer Sergeant Tony Davis said: "Incidents like this are getting all too familiar. If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols.

"If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately.

"Genuine tradespeople won’t be offended by any queries the Gardaí may make. If you are answering the door to ‘cold callers’, apply the chain or door limiter before opening the door. I would also ask that If anyone feels like they, or someone they know, paid for building work or other services that was not carried out, to call any Garda station and report the matter.”

For further crime prevention advice regarding bogus traders and callers, see here.