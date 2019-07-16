News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two-car crash in Waterford kills man, another airlifted to hospital

Two-car crash in Waterford kills man, another airlifted to hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 06:38 PM

A man has died and another man is injured after a two-car crash in Co. Waterford.

Gardaí are at the scene of the accident which happened on the N25 at Carrolls Crossing, Tramore at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision and his body has been removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

A man in his 20s driving the second car got serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Another passenger in this car escaped uninjured.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place with traffic from Dungarvan and Waterford, using the N25 being advised to divert via Portlaw / Kilmacthomas.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

READ MORE

Man avoids jail for setting off smoke bomb in Cork nightclub

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating motorcyclist death in Mallow at weekendGardaí investigating motorcyclist death in Mallow at weekend

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co AntrimMan, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co OffalyBoy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

Man, 34, dies following crash at road racing event in Co WestmeathMan, 34, dies following crash at road racing event in Co Westmeath

car crashroad accidentTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

HSE reveals 50 women whose results were delayed by IT glitch tested positive for HPV virusHSE reveals 50 women whose results were delayed by IT glitch tested positive for HPV virus

Demand for post-abortion support more than doubles, Cork Sexual Health Centre reportsDemand for post-abortion support more than doubles, Cork Sexual Health Centre reports

Man avoids jail for setting off smoke bomb in Cork nightclubMan avoids jail for setting off smoke bomb in Cork nightclub

Govt 'not in the business of providing bailouts to bust builders', says Finance MinisterGovt 'not in the business of providing bailouts to bust builders', says Finance Minister


Lifestyle

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »