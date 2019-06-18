News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two boys found guilty of murdering Ana Kriegél

By Eoin Reynolds
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 02:17 PM

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering 14-year-old schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel whose naked body was found in an abandoned house three days after she went missing.

Boy A was also found guilty of Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. Both boys had pleaded not guilty and were on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Following six weeks of evidence and a week of listening to speeches from prosecution and defence barristers and a charge by Justice Paul McDermott the eight men and four women spent 14 hours and 25 minutes considering their verdicts.

At 14.02 this afternoon the registrar of the court read out the guilty verdicts and the jury foreman confirmed that each verdict was unanimous.

Patrick and Geraldine Kriegel arriving at the court during the trial. Picture: Collins Court

Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the trial until July 15 to allow probation reports to be submitted.

During the trial, the jury heard that Ana went missing after leaving home on the evening of Monday, May 14, 2018, and was found three days later in an abandoned house about a 20 to 30 minutes walk from her home. She was naked but for a pair of socks and former State Pathologist, Marie Cassidy found she died from blunt force injuries to the head and injuries to the neck.

Boy A denied being in the house where Ana was killed while Boy B said he saw Boy A "flip" Ana and strip her clothes but ran away when he saw Boy A attempting to remove her bra.

Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution said the evidence against Boy A was "overwhelming" and that the case against Boy B was made out by "lies, untruths and half-truths" he told during garda interviews.

