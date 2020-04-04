News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two ATMS targeted in early morning raid in Co Louth

The ATMS are both close to Dundalk Courthouse. File Picture
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 04, 2020 - 07:32 AM

ATM raiders have targetted two cash machines at around 3.20am this morning in Dundalk, Co.Louth.

It is not clear yet it if they managed to steal cash from either of the ATMs at Ulster Bank and AIB.

The machines are both close to Dundalk Courthouse.

The thieves set cars on fire at both entrances to Dundalk Garda Station to prevent Gardaí from responding to the incident.

The raiders were intercepted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit and following a pursuit crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

Gardaí say the operation is ongoing with their colleagues in the PSNI.

