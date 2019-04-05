NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two arrests over Lisa Dorrian murder in Co Down

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Two people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Lisa Dorrian in Northern Ireland.

The 25-year-old was last seen alive at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park on the Co Down coast on February 28, 2005.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, said: “A 49-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested this morning in the Newtownards area on suspicion of murder.

“They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”

Earlier this week, police conducted a new large-scale search operation at an airfield beside the caravan park.

Officers said they were using new information and new techniques to comb the area.

- Press Association

