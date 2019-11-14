Two arrests made as part of investigation into historic murder of Patrick Heeran

Two people have been arrested in connection with a historic murder case.

Patrick Heeran was last seen in Mohill in Co Leitrim on October 3, 2011.

The 48-year-old disappeared without trace and the case was upgraded to murder fiver years later in 2016.

His body has never been found.

This afternoon a man in his mid-20s and a woman, also in her mid-20s, were both arrested in the midlands area and are detained at Tullamore garda station.

Gardaí siad that the man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, while the woman is held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The investigation is ongoing.