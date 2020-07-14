News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two arrests made after drugs and weapons seizure in Tipperary

Two arrests made after drugs and weapons seizure in Tipperary
Weapons and drugs were seized as part of the operation.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 10:42 PM

Two men have been arrested by Gardaí in Clonmel Co Tipperary this afternoon. 

They were arrested as part of an investigation into a drugs distribution network in the south Tipperary region. 

Gardaí seized drugs and weapons from both men during the operation. 

A search of a building in Clonmel during the investigation uncovered cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €18,500 and €980 in cash. 

Mobile phones, weighing scales and a stun gun were also recovered. 

Other offensive weapons were also seized. 

Both men are currently in custody and can be held for seven days.

Both men are aged in their 30s and are being held at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

READ MORE

Barry Cowen 'surprised and disappointed' at Cabinet sacking

More on this topic

Sister of Frankie Dunne calls for 'house of horrors' to be demolished as man arrestedSister of Frankie Dunne calls for 'house of horrors' to be demolished as man arrested

Gardaí warn young people not to become 'Money Mules' for criminal gangsGardaí warn young people not to become 'Money Mules' for criminal gangs

Unsolved Murders: Reporters help to keep victims and their grieving families in spotlightUnsolved Murders: Reporters help to keep victims and their grieving families in spotlight

Three men arrested in connection with burglaries in SkerriesThree men arrested in connection with burglaries in Skerries

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Man accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bailMan accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bail

Lorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crashLorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crash

Locals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry villageLocals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry village

Housing Minister refuses to commit to co-living banHousing Minister refuses to commit to co-living ban


Lifestyle

The world is in chaos and fascism is on the march. But enough about 2020 – what about America in 1940?The Plot Against America: Sky Atlantic series shows a parallel history that has echoes of today's world

Ubisoft has given us a look of some of their upcoming releasesGame Tech: A glimpse of Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Exfoliating cleansers are the first step in upgrading your skincare routine.The Skin Nerd: How to get active when it comes to cleansing

The arrival of the new baby has led to a tricky family dynamic in the Cork-set show, writes Georgia HumphreysBaby's arrival leads to more adventures as the Young Offenders return

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »