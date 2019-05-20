NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two arrests following brawl at Tipperary and Waterford match

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Two young men have been arrested after a brawl broke out at a Munster Senior Hurling match in Co Tipperary.

Waterford and Tipperary were playing in Semple Stadium in Thurles yesterday afternoon when the incident took place.

Videos online show a number of people assaulting each other in the stands during the match.

Gardaí say they arrested two men under the Public Order Act.

The two were later released without charge.

Gardaí have said that they will be dealt with by way of adult caution and through the diversion programme for young offenders.

