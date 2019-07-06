News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two arrested over terror-related offences

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 03:41 PM

Two people have been arrested in the North for terror-related offences.

A 31-year-old woman was detained yesterday after a search at an address on Cladytown Road, Glarryford, Co Antrim, uncovered suspected munitions and an amount of ammunition.

A 33-year-old man was later arrested after police stopped a car on the Westlink in Belfast.

Both people have been taken to PSNI's Serious Crime Suite and will be questioned under Terrorism legislation.

