Two arrested over terror-related offences

Two people have been arrested in the North for terror-related offences.

A 31-year-old woman was detained yesterday after a search at an address on Cladytown Road, Glarryford, Co Antrim, uncovered suspected munitions and an amount of ammunition.

A 33-year-old man was later arrested after police stopped a car on the Westlink in Belfast.

Both people have been taken to PSNI's Serious Crime Suite and will be questioned under Terrorism legislation.

Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested two people and seized munitions and ammunition following a proactive property search on Cladytown Rd, Glarryford, Ballymena on Friday night, 5 July. Woman (31) and man (33) to be questioned under terrorism legislation at Serious Crime Suite. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 6, 2019