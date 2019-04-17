Two arrested over damage to election posters

Two men have been arrested in Co Down over damage to election posters.

The men, aged 17 and 22, were arrested in the Lurgan Road area of Dromore on today.

They were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

- Press Association