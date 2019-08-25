News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested over attempted murder of police officers in the North

By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 05:57 PM

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of police officers in Co Armagh and Co Fermanagh.

The men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit on Sunday.

The arrests under the Terrorism Act came following searches in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas of Co Armagh.

They are part of ongoing investigations into the attempted murder of police officers in Craigavon on July 26 and the attempted murder of police officers and army personnel in Newtownbutler on August 19.

The men are being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

A loud bang was heard in the Tullygally Road area of Craigavon on July 26, before what police termed a “viable device was found”.

About three weeks later an explosion was heard in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler.

The PSNI have described both incidents as attempts to murder police officers.

- Press Association

