Two arrested on suspicion of money laundering

Two people have been arrested by the Criminal Assets Bureau on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Gardaí confirmed that a man and a woman - both in their 30s - were arrested today.

They said they were arrested by the Criminal Assets Bureau "on suspicion of money laundering offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007".

They are currently in custody in Clondalkin Garda Station detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, as amended.

They can be detained for up to 24 hours.