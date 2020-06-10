News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested in relation to unexplained death of Dublin man released

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 09:53 AM

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating the unexplained death of a man in Dublin last month have been released without charge.

The two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested on Monday.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in a house on Bluebell Avenue, Clondalkin on May 18.

A post-mortem was carried out on the man but the preliminary results were not released for operational reasons, according to gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information who has not yet come forward to do so.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Bluebell Avenue, Old Naas Road, Dublin 12 on the evening of Sunday, May 17 into the morning of Monday, May 18.

Anyone with information is aske to contact gardaí at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600.

