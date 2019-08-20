News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested in Dublin over car bombing bid on officer at Belfast golf club

The scene of the incident at Shandon Park Golf Club on June 1. Picture: David Young/PA
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 10:33 AM

Two men have been arrested in Dublin over the attempted murder of a police officer in Belfast.

A bomb was found under the car of a serving police officer at a golf club in east Belfast in June.

The device was declared to be a “viable improvised explosive device”.

The murder attempt happened a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

On Tuesday morning, two men aged in their 40s were arrested in Dublin by garda detectives as part of a cross-border investigation into the incident.

The two men are being detained under Section 30 of Ireland’s Offences Against the State Act at a Dublin Garda Station.

A Garda statement said: “The arrests are linked to enquiries being carried out by An Garda Siochana and the Police Service of Northern Ireland into the discovery of an under vehicle explosive device at Shandon Park Golf Club, Belfast on the 1st of June 2019.”

A tournament which was being held at the golf club at the time was cancelled and at least 70 people were evacuated.

- Press Association

