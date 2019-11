Two men have been arrested in Cork in relation to a theft from a van and a number of fraud incidents in the city that occurred in September.

A credit card was stolen from the van which was then used at a number of businesses in Cork, a garda spokesperson said.

The men in their late teens and early 20s, were both arrested last night.

They are currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The garda investigation is ongoing.