Two arrested in connection with five burglaries in Cork

By Olivia Kelleher
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 11:08 AM

Gardaí have arrested two men for questioning about five burglaries in Cork city including the theft of a sizeable sum of cash from a women in her 80s.

The pensioner, who lives on her own, woke at around 4am on Friday to find two men at the foot of her bed in her house in Capwell on the southside of Cork city.

The men told the 83-year-old that they were gardaí investigating burglaries in the locality.

They said they had come in to the house after finding the front door to her property open.

The men said they were worried that the woman may have been burgled.

They asked her to check on the status of any cash she had stored in the house.

The woman told the men where she kept her savings. They took the cash and fled the scene.

The woman was uninjured in the incident. However, she was left badly shaken.

It is understood that the crime was one of a number of night time burglaries in the area.

Five houses on High Street, Friar Street, Tower Street and Windmill Road were burgled between 12.30am and 5am.

Gardaí have carried out door to door inquiries in Capwell and Evergreen.

Garda technical experts conducted a number of forensic examinations of the houses that were burgled in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí have also begun combing through CCTV footage from the area in a bid to track down the two men.

Although the men did not present fake Garda ID, one of the culprits was wearing a high visibility jacket.

Gardaí last night arrested two men – one in his late 20s and one in his late 40s - on Pope’s Quay in Cork for questioning.

The men are being questioned at Togher Garda Station in the city.

One of the men is a native of the Mayfield area of Cork city whilst the other is originally from Midleton in the county.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Capwell or Evergreen areas on Friday to contact them.

They are particularly anxious for any motorists with dash cam footage from the area to contact them at Anglesea St Garda Station on 021-4522000.

Crime

