Two arrested in connection with Cork murder investigation

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man whose bloodied body was found by his son when he visited his home in Cork city over the weekend.

A female in her early 50s and a male in his early 40s have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Paul Jones who lived in Bandon Road in the Lough parish on the southside of the city.

The female is being held at Togher Garda Station while the male is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station in the city. They are being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A murder probe was launched on Sunday after a postmortem examination at Cork University Hospital indicated that the death of Mr Jones was murder. The deceased suffered multiple stab wounds.

There is no known motive for the killing. It is thought that the killer may have been known to Mr Jones as there was no evidence of a forced entry at his single-storey home.

The body of Mr Jones was found by his son on Saturday morning. He went to the house at 11.30am on Saturday after becoming concerned about the welfare of his father. He had been unable to contact him by phone by for a number of days.

He raised the alarm after he found his father face down in the living room area. When the emergency services turned over Mr Jones's body they found blood.

Officers investigating the death are keen to to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of the city over the last six days.

They have also asked motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Anglesea Street Station on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a man who was arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Lithuanian national at a farmhouse in Shanvagoon, Ladysbridge in East Cork has been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the DPP following the release without charge of the man who is understood to be from Eastern Europe.

The man, who is in his late twenties, was arrested and taken to Cobh Garda Station in Co Cork yesterday. He was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The dead man, who has been named locally as Jonas Grajaukas, had been visiting the farmhouse but had resided in Cork for several years.

The man's body was found at 7am yesterday. Gardaí have indicated that the man had a number of injuries.

Officers are investigating what they are calling an "unnatural death".

A post-mortem was conducted on the man yesterday evening at Cork University Hospital. The details have not been released. The farm and outhouse remain cordoned off and the investigation is still ongoing.