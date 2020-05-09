Two arrested in connection with assault in Co Limerick

A man and a woman have been arrested following an assault in Co Limerick.

The incident occurred at about 6.30pm on Friday in Thomondgate.

A man in his 40s sustained head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested a short time later and are being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Donegal have seized 60,000 counterfeit cigarettes and several kilograms of tobacco products during searches in Ballyshannon.

The find has a street value of €40,000 and counterfeit clothing worth €3,500 was also discovered.

No arrests have been made after the items were found in the Ernedale Heights.