Two arrested in connection with €440k drug seizure in Co Clare

Two people are in custody after a cocaine seizure worth €440,000.

The drugs were discovered at a property in Co. Clare.

A house in Corballywas searched last night at around 11.35pm where cocaine was discovered.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.

Meanwhile, this morning during a follow-up search in the Castletroy View area of Limerick city, a man in his 40s was arrested in connection to the seizure.

The two people are being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

The searches were part of an investigation into organised crime in Limerick city.