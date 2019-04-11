NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two arrested following seizure of drone and controlled drugs in Co Roscommon

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 04:46 PM

Gardaí in Castlerea, Co Roscommon have arrested a 46-year-old male and a 45-year-old female following the interception of a drone, controlled drugs and a number of items.

Gardaí stopped and searched a car at Harristown, Castlerea which is adjacent to Castlerea Prison at 11am this morning.

During the course of the search, two mobile phones, a watch phone, approximately 440 tablets and Cannabis Herb were recovered together with a drone which was in the process of being set up.

The male and female were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and are currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A statement from the Governor, Castlerea Prison said:

The Prison works closely with An Garda Siochana and we welcome their intervention and continued support in assisting the prevention of contraband entering our facility.

READ MORE

PAC row over alleged theft by prison staff to be referred to Dáil dispute body

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating alleged 'suspicious approach' to children in Co Meath

Garda Síochána ‘over-promising, under-delivering’

Students warned over €2m 'money mules' fraud

'No vehicles were flipped': Gardaí say no security incident occurred at Garda HQ

KEYWORDS

GardaíSeizureDrugsDronePrisonRoscommon

More in this Section

Almost two-thirds of doctors on medical register hold qualification from outside Ireland

Man gets six years for attacking woman in holistic centre and sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious

CAB lead operation targeting individual suspected of laundering proceeds of Kinahan crime cartel

Galway City Council and councillor apologise for comments made after marathon cancelled


Lifestyle

The world’s biggest Primark opens in Birmingham – 5 more giant stores for your global shopping spree

How to create a self-care toolkit for kids

5 of the world’s best walking tours to try this spring

The Met Gala is going to be camp: Everything you need to know about the fashion event of the year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »