Two arrested following seizure of drone and controlled drugs in Co Roscommon

Gardaí in Castlerea, Co Roscommon have arrested a 46-year-old male and a 45-year-old female following the interception of a drone, controlled drugs and a number of items.

Gardaí stopped and searched a car at Harristown, Castlerea which is adjacent to Castlerea Prison at 11am this morning.

During the course of the search, two mobile phones, a watch phone, approximately 440 tablets and Cannabis Herb were recovered together with a drone which was in the process of being set up.

The male and female were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and are currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A statement from the Governor, Castlerea Prison said:

The Prison works closely with An Garda Siochana and we welcome their intervention and continued support in assisting the prevention of contraband entering our facility.